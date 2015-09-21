UPDATE 5-Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
* Executives see scope to lure Middle East shoppers online (Adds comment from Middle East venture capitalist)
MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Monday it had suspended trading on its derivatives market from 1025 Moscow time, 0725 GMT, so that a technical issue on its trading system could be resolved.
It said it would inform the market as to when trading would restart in a separate statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexander Winning)
* Executives see scope to lure Middle East shoppers online (Adds comment from Middle East venture capitalist)
* FY gross turnover of HK$206.2 million versus hk$1.02 billion