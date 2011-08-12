MOSCOW Aug 12 Moscow's electricity provider Mosenergo (MSNG.MM) expects its full-year 2011 core profit to increase 18 percent to 23.7 billion roubles ($836 million), its chief executive told Reuters.

The company, controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM), also sees its margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to 14.5 percent this year from 13.8 percent in 2010 and further to 15 percent in 2012, Vitaly Yakovlev said in an emailed interview.

Its electricity production will be flat this year and is forecast to grow 3 percent in 2012 to 66.7 billion kWh, he said. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by John Bowker)