MOSCOW Dec 14 Moscow's electricity provider Mosenergo said on Wednesday its net profit rose to 7.8 billion roubles ($245.96 million) in the first nine months of 2011 from 3.4 billion roubles in the same period a year ago.

The company, controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom, also said its revenue totalled 111.3 billion roubles in the period from January to end September compared to 97.5 billion roubles in the first three quarters of 2010. ($1 = 31.7125 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)