PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 22 Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd
* MEO Australia acknowledged that it expects Mosman to proceed with intention to make takeover bid for all shares in MEO
* Today MEO announced that late on 19 December 2014, NEON Energy Ltd issued MEO with a notice that effectively terminated proposed merger
* Neon stated that MEO considers notice of termination is valid, subject to receipt of reimbursement fee of $400,000
* Board of MEO further advised it will consider its opinion on Mosman proposal in light of termination of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.