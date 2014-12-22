Dec 22 Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd

* MEO Australia acknowledged that it expects Mosman to proceed with intention to make takeover bid for all shares in MEO

* Today MEO announced that late on 19 December 2014, NEON Energy Ltd issued MEO with a notice that effectively terminated proposed merger

* Neon stated that MEO considers notice of termination is valid, subject to receipt of reimbursement fee of $400,000

* Board of MEO further advised it will consider its opinion on Mosman proposal in light of termination of merger