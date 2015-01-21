BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
Jan 21 AKB Mosoblbank
* Deputy general prosecutor of the Russian Federation said on Tuesday that a criminal case has been filed against former co-owner and chairman of the management board of AKB Mosoblbank , Viktor Yanin, concerning embezzlement of funds from the bank's deposits
* Prosecutor's statement says that, according to the initial investigation, in May 2014 Yanin, as chairman of the management board, organised opening deposits for 580 million roubles ($8.8 million)
* Subsequently, these funds were transferred into Yanin's account, statement says
* Statement says Yanin embezzled from the bank more than 578 million roubles
* The criminal case was passed to the Izmailovo district court for consideration, statement says Source text: bit.ly/1BE3Fbz
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.6200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nh3HRw) Further company coverage: