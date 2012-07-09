MOSCOW, July 9 Russian electricity provider Mosenergo said first quarter net profit came in at 5.3 billion roubles ($160.66 million), compared to 7.8 billion during Q1 of 2011.

The Moscow provider, controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom , said revenue for the period was 58.03 billion roubles, down from 60.26 billion a year ago. ($1 = 32.9899 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)