OIL PRICES REVERSE LOSSES; TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
OIL PRICES REVERSE LOSSES; TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
MOSCOW, July 9 Russian electricity provider Mosenergo said first quarter net profit came in at 5.3 billion roubles ($160.66 million), compared to 7.8 billion during Q1 of 2011.
The Moscow provider, controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom , said revenue for the period was 58.03 billion roubles, down from 60.26 billion a year ago. ($1 = 32.9899 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
OIL PRICES REVERSE LOSSES; TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
LONDON, Feb 15 The global shipping industry has urged the European Union to drop the sector's inclusion in proposals adopted on Wednesday to reform the bloc's carbon market, saying it risks distorting trade and international efforts to cut the sector's emissions.
U.S. GASOLINE MARGINS TURN NEGATIVE, FALL 1.4 PERCENT TO SESSION LOW OF $11.60 PER BARREL AFTER EIA DATA