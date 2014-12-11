Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
Dec 11 British suit specialist Moss Bros Group Plc reported a 7.8 percent rise in comparable sales for the first 19 weeks of the second half and said it was confident of full-year outlook.
Retail sales, which account for about 85 percent of group revenue, benefited from the new sub brands launched for the autumn season and trading from refurbished stores, the company said in a statement.
Moss Bros, which operates 131 stores, revamped 14 stores in this financial year as part of its five-year refurbishment programme launched two years ago.
The company sells and hires out formal clothing in the UK through its Moss Bros, Moss, Moss Bros Hire and Savoy Taylors Guild brands. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling