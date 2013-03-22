LONDON, March 22 Moss Bros Group PLC :
* Pre-tax profit before exceptional items at £3.0M, an increase
of £2.1M on the
prior year
* Final dividend of 0.7P, total dividend for the year 0.9P, up
125%
* Group like-for-like* sales, including vat, up 3.9%
* We remain confident that the business will achieve market
expectations in
2013/14
* Sales in 1st 7 weeks of the new year slightly below last
year, on stronger
gross margins
* Like-for-like* gross profit in the seven weeks to 16 March
2013 is 2.4% below
last year