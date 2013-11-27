BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals Q4 EPS $0.88
* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results
HONG KONG Nov 27 Italian plastics group M&G Chemicals launched on Wednesday a Hong Kong IPO worth nearly $600 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
M&G, the world's third-largest producer of the PET resin used for soft drink bottles and packaging, is offering 2.355 billion shares in an indicative range of HK$1.65-HK$1.95 per share, the terms showed.
The company got commitments for about $100 million worth of shares in the initial public offering from three cornerstones: Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes, Spain's Cepsa Quimica and China Nuclear Engineering and Construction Corp. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)
* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results
* Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd Source text:http://bit.ly/2mRmg2T Further company coverage:
* Says it will sell land and buildings located in Sangdaewon-dong, Jungwon-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea