* IPO could be for one third of group
* Mossi Ghisolfi expanding in Asia
By Stephen Jewkes
CRESCENTINO, Italy, Oct 9 Italy's Mossi Ghisolfi
is aiming to list around a third of its M&G Chemicals unit in
Hong Kong before the end of the year, its chairman said on
Wednesday, as the bioplastics multinational looks to expand its
global footprint.
The company, Italy's second-biggest chemicals group after
oil major Eni, has operations in the United States,
Brazil, Mexico, China and India.
"There's still a lot to do. We hope to list by the end of
this year depending on market conditions," Vittorio Ghisolfi
told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference to inaugurate a
biorefinery majority-owned by its Beta Renewables unit.
Mossi Ghisolfi, founded by the Ghisolfi family in 1953, is
famous for producing PET, a plastic used for soft drink bottles
like those of Coca Cola and Pepsi. Its revenue is around $3
billion. Bioplastics are plastics derived from renewable biomass
sources, such as vegetable fats and oils.
The M&G Chemicals unit generates around 80 percent of total
revenue, family member Guido Ghisolfi said at the conference.
In August sources said the size of the stake to be listed
had not been decided but could be around 30 percent, adding the
listing was to fund overseas expansion.
It would make Mossi Ghisolfi, which also supplies Danone,
Nestle and Cadbury Schweppes, the first big Italian company to
list in Hong Kong since Prada in 2011.
On Wednesday Beta Renewables, part-owned by Texas Pacific
Group and global enzyme producer Novozymes,
inaugurated a commercial plant to convert agricultural waste
into bioethanol - a fuel it will sell to petrol distributors
like Shell and Exxon.
Under EU regulations all petrol sold in Europe must have a
2.5 percent biofuel content by 2022.
"The plant cost about 150 million euros and we'd like to
duplicate it. It can be done in project finance but I can tell
you there are a lot of private equity companies interested,"
Ghisolfi said.
Beta Renewables is keen to acquire land on the islands of
Sicily and Sardinia and the southern region of Puglia.
Mossi Ghisolfi, with more than 2,000 employees, has its own
"green" chemistry research centre in the southern town of Bari.
