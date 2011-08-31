LISBON Aug 31 Portugal's largest builder
Mota-Engil (MOTA.LS) on Wednesday reported a 20 percent fall in
first-half net profit, which still exceeded market expectations,
while the company's revenues rose helped by its business in
Central Europe.
The company said in a statement net profit fell to 15.7
million euros ($22.67 million) as financial expenses rose a
steep 46 percent. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on
average, a profit of 13 million euros.
Revenues rose 8 percent from a year earlier to 974 million
euros, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose almost 20 percent to 123.8 million
euros.
Analysts had forecast EBITDA of 114 million and revenue of
953 million euros.
Before the results were announced, Mota shares fell to close
2.4 percent lower at 1.33 euros in Lisbon, while all other
stocks of the PSI20 index .PSI20 rose, with the index ending
2.4 percent higher.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)