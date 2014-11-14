LISBON Nov 14 Portugal's largest builder
Mota-Engil said on Friday it will list shares in its
African unit that were distributed to shareholders on the
Amsterdam Euronext bourse later this month without carrying out
an initial pubic offering.
In July, the company interrupted an IPO in Mota-Engil Africa
that had been planned to take place in London due to
deteriorating market conditions amid a crisis around Portugal's
Banco Espirito Santo. The bank was rescued by the state in
August.
"No new shares of Mota-Engil Africa will be issued nor will
there be any public or private offer of shares before or
together with the admission" to trading on Euronext Amsterdam,
Mota-Engil said in a statement, without providing any guidance
on the price of the shares.
The company last year decided to conditionally and
gratuitously allocate to shareholders 20 million shares
representing 20 percent of the issued share capital of
Mota-Engil Africa.
