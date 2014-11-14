LISBON Nov 14 Portugal's largest builder Mota-Engil said on Friday it will list shares in its African unit that were distributed to shareholders on the Amsterdam Euronext bourse later this month without carrying out an initial pubic offering.

In July, the company interrupted an IPO in Mota-Engil Africa that had been planned to take place in London due to deteriorating market conditions amid a crisis around Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo. The bank was rescued by the state in August.

"No new shares of Mota-Engil Africa will be issued nor will there be any public or private offer of shares before or together with the admission" to trading on Euronext Amsterdam, Mota-Engil said in a statement, without providing any guidance on the price of the shares.

The company last year decided to conditionally and gratuitously allocate to shareholders 20 million shares representing 20 percent of the issued share capital of Mota-Engil Africa. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)