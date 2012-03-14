Travel website TripAdvisor's revenue misses estimates
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
LISBON, March 14 Portugal's largest construction firm, Mota Engil, reported on Wednesday a 9.5 percent drop in 2011 net profit on a rise in financing costs, but still beat market expectations as revenues and operating earnings rose.
The builder said net profit reached 33.4 million euros ($43.51 million), down from 37 million euros a year earlier but above analysts' forecast of 31 million euros.
But earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 24.7 percent to 296 million euros. Revenues rose 8.6 percent to 2.18 billion euros. More than 60 percent of Mota's construction revenues come from overseas operations and are not affected by Portugal's recession.
(Reporting By Patricia Rua and Axel Bugge)
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 15 Charlie Munger, the billionaire vice chairman of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said some of U.S. President Donald Trump's ideas may prove constructive for the country, tempering comments a year ago suggesting that his fellow Republican was not morally qualified for the White House.