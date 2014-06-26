LISBON, June 26 Portugal's largest builder, Mota-Engil, said on Thursday it will offer new stocks in its African business, to be listed in London, in the price range of 920 pence to 1,160 pence per share.

The offer, which intends to float 20 percent of the company's African unit as announced earlier this month, starts on Friday and will go on until July 9, Mota-Engil said in a statement. Trading in the new shares should start on the London Stock Exchange on July 16.

Much of the new stock is reserved for holders of its existing shares traded in Lisbon.

Mota-Engil announced the IPO of the African business seeking to capitalise on strong growth on the continent that has offset a decline at home during Portugal's debt crisis and recession.

Mota made sales of 1 billion euros in Africa last year. It operates in 10 African countries, including Angola, Malawi and Mozambique.

At 1452, shares in Mota were 1 percent lower at 5.722 euros while the Lisbon benchmark PSI20 index was 0.3 percent in the red. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)