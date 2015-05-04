AMSTERDAM May 5 Mota-Engil Africa,
the Africa-focused unit of Portugal's largest builder, said it
expected turnover to be flat this year as it continued to
diversify away from its traditional home market of Angola.
Posting its first annual results since listing in Amsterdam
last November, the company said on Monday it had made earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
261 million euros ($290 million) in 2014 off turnover of 1.0
billion euros.
The company stuck to earlier guidance that EBITDA margins
would fall to 20 percent in 2015 from last year's level of 25
percent.
The company said it was strengthening its position in
southern Africa, where its project backlog of 709 million euros
already exceeds its 571 million euro backlog in Angola.
It also won business in new markets in west and east Africa
in 2014, including Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.
"The backlog (is) improving and becoming more geographically
diversified," the company said in a statement.
Lisbon-based Mota-Engil listed 20 percent of its
African subsidiary's shares in Amsterdam last November, taking
advantage of the Netherlands' record of favourable tax treatment
of countries which maintain headquarters in the country while
keeping their activities elsewhere.
Recent projects include being part of a consortium building
a bridge over the Zambezi river in the city of Tete in
Mozambique.
Mota-Engil Africa had planned a flotation in London but this
was abandoned last July due to deteriorating sentiment for
Portuguese stocks following the crisis around Banco Espirito
Santo, rescued by the state last year.
The company said it would continue to consider transactions
that could unlock value and increase liquidity in the company's
shares.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Chris Reese)