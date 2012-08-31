LISBON Aug 31 Portugal's largest builder, Mota
Engil, reported on Friday a slightly
higher-than-expected 17 percent rise in first-half net profit,
helped by its growing overseas business, mainly in Angola,
offsetting the impact of Portugal's recession.
The construction company said net profit reached 18.3
million euros ($23.1 million), exceeding analysts' average
forecast of 17.5 million euros.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 8.5 percent to just over 134 million
euros, compared to the average forecast of 136 million euros.
Revenues rose 4 percent to 1.01 billion euros ($1.27
billion), compared to the average forecast of 1.08 billion
euros.
About 60 percent of Mota's revenues come from overseas
operations and are not affected by Portugal's recession -- the
deepest since the 1970s -- and debt crisis.
Mota said its order portfolio at the end of the period stood
at over 3.5 billion euros, 71 percent of that outside of
POrtugal.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
