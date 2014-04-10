LONDON, April 10 Mothercare Plc

* Fy2014 underlying profit is expected to be in line with current market forecasts

* Uk like-for-like sales down 0.3 percent in q4

* International retail sales in moving currencies down 1.8 percent

* In international, we expect effects of currency devaluation to continue into new financial year