Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON Nov 20 Mothercare Plc
* H1 underlying profit before tax up 65.0 percent at 3.3 million stg (2.0 million stg last year)
* International like-for-like sales up 4.9 percent, total international sales down 0.5 percent
* Underlying uk losses lower at 13.5 million stg (14.9 million stg last year)
* Uk like-for-like sales up 1.5 percent, total uk sales down 1.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.