BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
LONDON Nov 22 Mothercare PLC : * H1 international like-for-like sales up 4.4% * Uk like-for-like sales performance improved, with decline reduced to -3.4% * Group underlying loss before tax reduced to £0.6 million (H1 2011/12: loss of
£4.4M) * Net debt of £29.8 million * Worldwide network sales up 2.1% at £636.8 million * International retail sales up 10.8% and uk retail sales down 8.6%
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.