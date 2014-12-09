Dec 9 Mothercare Plc said it appointed Richard Smothers as chief financial officer, replacing Matt Smith who would leave the company in January.

Smothers was most recently director of group finance at beverage can maker Rexam Plc and will join Mothercare on March 23, the company said on Tuesday.

Smith had given notice of resignation in July. He is joining department store Debenhams Plc as CFO. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)