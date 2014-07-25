Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
July 25 British mother and baby products retailer Mothercare Plc said Chief Financial Officer Matt Smith has resigned.
Mothercare, which has received takeover interest from its U.S. rival Destination Maternity Corp, on Friday said Smith would stay on for another 12 months.
London-listed Mothercare's CEO Simon Calver quit in February, weeks after a profit warning showed that plans to revive the group were faltering.
Smith was among several candidates being interviewed by department store chain Debenhams Plc to succeed its Finance Director Simon Herrick, the Sunday Times reported earlier this month. (thetim.es/1k6Cr5Z)
Smith was named CFO last March. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.