* Ben Gordon to step down as CEO on Nov. 17

* Announcement comes one week after profit warning

* Shares rise over 12 pct

LONDON, Oct 11 British mother and baby products retailer Mothercare , which last week saw over a third of its value wiped out by a profit warning, said on Tuesday its boss would step down next month.

Shares in the firm traded over 12 percent higher after Mothercare said Chief Executive Ben Gordon would leave the company "by mutual consent" after interim results are published on Nov. 17.

Gordon has been CEO for nine years.

While the firm has successfully expanded overseas its UK business has struggled and last week's profit warning was its second this year.

Following Gordon's departure the executive management of the company will report directly to the chairman, Alan Parker, while a new CEO is sought.

Shares in Mothercare were up 21.6 pence at 215.1 pence at 12.15 GMT, valuing the business at about 152 million pounds ($238 million). ($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)