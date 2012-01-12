* Q3 UK lfl sales down 3 pct, but up 5 pct in December

* UK sales down 6.9 pct due to planned store closures

* Q3 total sales down 1.2 pct

* Search for new CEO, UK operational review progressing well (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Jan 12 Mother and baby products retailer Mothercare reported lower third quarter sales mainly as a result of store closures due to tough economic conditions.

Mothercare is battling intense competition in Britain from supermarkets and internet players, as well as consumer uncertainty in the face of a difficult economic climate.

Last November, the group launched a review of its struggling British business, and in May detailed plans to close about 110 British stores over two years as leases expire.

The firm said on Thursday total UK sales fell nearly 7 percent hurt by the store closures, while total group sales fell 1.2 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 1, its fiscal third quarter.

Sales at UK stores open at least a year fell 3 percent. The company, however, said like-for-like sales rose 5 percent in December driven by increased promotional activity.

The company's Chief Executive Ben Gordon left in October last year after a profit warning.

Mothercare said its search for a new chief executive as well as the review of its UK business were progressing well.

With British shoppers' disposable incomes squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, UK retailers faced the toughest trading conditions since 2008 at Christmas.

Shares in Mothercare closed at 164.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at just under 150 million pounds ($230.3 million).

($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair. Editing by Jane Merriman)