May 19 Baby goods retailer Mothercare said full-year profit jumped 51 percent as the turnaround plan for its troubled British business made progress.

Underlying profit before tax rose to 19.6 million pounds ($28.58 million) for the 52-week period ended March 26, from 13 million pounds a year earlier, it said.

Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 3.6 percent, it said, with total UK sales up 0.3 percent to 459.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6857 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)