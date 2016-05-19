UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Baby goods retailer Mothercare said full-year profit jumped 51 percent as the turnaround plan for its troubled British business made progress.
Underlying profit before tax rose to 19.6 million pounds ($28.58 million) for the 52-week period ended March 26, from 13 million pounds a year earlier, it said.
Sales at UK stores open over a year rose 3.6 percent, it said, with total UK sales up 0.3 percent to 459.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6857 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.