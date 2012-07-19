* Q1 international retail sales rise 11 pct
* Plans to open 50 stores outside the UK in Q2
* Q1 UK like-for-like sales fall 6.7 pct
* Total sales fall 10.2 pct in UK
(Add CEO and analyst comments, background, updates share
movement)
By Karen Rebelo
July 19 Baby products retailer Mothercare Plc
, facing intensifying competition in Britain, said its
overseas sales rose 11 percent in the first quarter, contrasting
with a more than 10 percent fall in total sales in its home
market.
The company, which also sells maternity wear, said
comparable sales in the UK fell 6.7 percent in the 15 weeks
ended July 14. Total UK sales fell 10.2 percent.
The company, which operates in 59 countries, said it plans
to open 50 stores outside the UK in the second quarter. The
retailer opened a net 25 stores outside the UK in the first
quarter, bringing total number of overseas stores to 1,053.
Mothercare's shares rose as much as 12 percent on the London
Stock Exchange as the comparable UK sales were slightly better
than some market analysts had expected.
"With what we see coming through from franchise partners on
future orders, (and) adding 50 stores in the second quarter of
this year, we're expecting to be in line with our stated goals
on international (sales)," Chief Executive Simon Calver told
Reuters.
Mothercare has said it expects overseas sales to grow 20
percent this year.
"International sales look weak at first sight, but forward
orders and store opening plans suggest the business should be on
guidance for the full year," Numis Securities analyst Andrew
Wade said in a research note.
Oriel Securities analyst Eithne O'Leary said she had been
expecting a fall of 9 percent in like-for-like UK sales.
CEO Calver said the fall in total UK sales reflected store
closures. Mothercare, which is facing intense competition from
supermarkets and internet retailers in a weak economy, said it
closed 16 stores in the UK in the quarter.
The company, which now has 311 stores in the UK, has said it
plans to shut 111 outlets in Britain over the next three years
as part of a plan to return its domestic business to
profitability by 2015.
Mothercare shares were up 5.6 percent at 216.75 pence at
0950 GMT.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das and Ted Kerr)