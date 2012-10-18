UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 18 Mothercare PLC : * Q2 UK like-for-like sales up 0.3 percent * Q2 international retail sales up 10.8 percent * Q2 worldwide network sales up 3.2 percent * Says confident about delivering against the targets set out in three-year
plan
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources