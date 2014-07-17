UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
July 17 Mothercare PLC : * Q1 UK like-for-like sales up 0.9 percent and decline in total UK sales in
line with space reduction * Q1 international back to double-digit growth with space up 13.3 percent and
constant currency sales up 14.7 percent * Says as anticipated currency devaluation has impacted reported international
retail sales * Q1 worldwide network sales up 0.2 percent with group reported sales down 1.8
percent * Mothercare's new CEO says to focus on cost reduction and cash
generation, rebuilding gross margin, better products and service * Mothercare's new CEO says UK business needs modernising and requires
investment in its infrastructure, its stores and its head office systems * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)