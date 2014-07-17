July 17 Mothercare PLC : * Q1 UK like-for-like sales up 0.9 percent and decline in total UK sales in

line with space reduction * Q1 international back to double-digit growth with space up 13.3 percent and

constant currency sales up 14.7 percent * Says as anticipated currency devaluation has impacted reported international

retail sales * Q1 worldwide network sales up 0.2 percent with group reported sales down 1.8

percent * Mothercare's new CEO says to focus on cost reduction and cash

generation, rebuilding gross margin, better products and service * Mothercare's new CEO says UK business needs modernising and requires

investment in its infrastructure, its stores and its head office systems