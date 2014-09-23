* Launches 100 mln stg rights issue
* To fund store closures, debt reduction, IT investment
* UK store estate to fall from 220 to 160
* Shares down 9 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Sept 23 Baby goods retailer Mothercare
said on Tuesday it would tap shareholders for 100
million pounds ($164 million) to help fund another raft of store
closures and revamps, as it steps up efforts to stem losses at
its core British business by 2017.
While Mothercare's overseas business is profitable, fierce
competition from supermarkets like Tesco and internet
retailers like Amazon has hit it hard at home, leaving
it with too many stores and not enough customers, and exposing a
need to grow online and improve its product ranges and brands.
The group's UK arm generates around 60 percent of revenue
but has lost the firm 68 million pounds in three years.
Mothercare boss Mark Newton-Jones, who became permanent CEO
in July after an interim spell, wants to reduce the group's UK
store estate from 220 to 160 over the next three years and
switch the majority to larger out-of-town formats.
Some 150 stores have already closed in the past three years.
"The mix of stores will change from 2/3 in town and 1/3
out-of-town to the polar opposite, so we are effectively closing
smaller stores to open bigger ones," Newton-Jones told Reuters.
Shares in the firm, which has almost 1,500 stores in 60
countries operating on a franchise basis outside the UK, were
down 5 percent at 235p at 1050 GMT.
"How many stores they have and the refurbishment programme
is key but ultimately that is not going to turn the business
around in itself.... whether Newton-Jones is successful or not
is going to depend on the execution of the core proposition,"
said Peel Hunt analyst John Stevenson, who has a 'hold rating'.
Newton-Jones, who said shareholders were supportive of a
rights issue he called a "pivotal moment" in the history of the
business, said that larger stores would allow Mothercare to
showcase more products and offer a greater number of services.
The group said the fully underwritten 9 for 10 rights issue
would be set at 125 pence per new share, a 49 percent discount
to Monday's closing price of 248.25, or 34.2 percent after the
theoretical take up of the rights issue.
In addition, Mothercare said it would spend 15-20 million
pounds of capital expenditure a year on the turnaround plan.
Around 25 million pounds of the rights issue proceeds would
be spent on closing UK stores, the firm said, with 20 million
pounds for modernising others and the remainder going towards
improving IT infrastructure and reducing debt.
As part of enhancing its digital offering, Newton-Jones said
online photo and video content would be improved and that video
walls would be brought in-store, together with iPads to give
customers access to reviews. A customer database that can track
births and personalise offers will also be used in-store.
(1 US dollar = 0.6108 British pound)
(Editing by Karolin Schaps and Susan Thomas)