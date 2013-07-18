LONDON, July 18 British mother and baby products
retailer Mothercare returned to an underlying sales fall
in its home market in its latest quarter as the trading
environment became increasingly promotional.
The company, which operates in 60 countries, said on
Thursday sales at British stores open over a year fell 0.9
percent in the 15 weeks to July 13, its fiscal first quarter.
That compares with a flat like-for-like sales outcome in the
fourth quarter of the 2012-13 year and with a very weak outcome
in the same quarter last year when like-for-like sales slumped
6.7 percent.
"Whilst clothing sales and volumes have benefited from the
launch of new ranges, especially the Value Essentials range in
July last year, toys and home & travel in particular have been
impacted by the increasingly promotional nature of the market,"
Mothercare said.
The first quarter outcome would have been worse were it not
for a 14.6 percent rise in online sales.
Led by Chief Executive Simon Calver, Mothercare is in the
second year of a three year turnaround plan aimed at
revitalising a loss-making UK business worth 40 percent of group
sales that has lost ground to rising competition from both
supermarkets and online players.
The group is improving product ranges and delivery services.
British stores are also being revamped and unprofitable ones
closed - 56 were closed in 2012-13 and 13 in the first quarter
of 2013-14, taking the UK total to 242.
Total UK sales fell 7.9 percent.
While Britain's retailers continue to find the going tough
at a time when consumers' disposable incomes remain stretched,
Mothercare's overseas arm has been more fruitful, with
international retail sales up 11.3 percent in constant currency.
The group opened a net 47 stores overseas during the
quarter, taking the total to 1,116.
"Trading conditions have been challenging both in the UK and
across our Eurozone markets and are expected to remain so for
the rest of the year," the firm added.
Shares in Mothercare, which have more than doubled over the
last year, closed Wednesday at 473.5 pence, valuing the business
at 420 million pounds ($637 million).