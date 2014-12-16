UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd would buy assets of Germany's Scherer & Trier group for about 36 million euros ($44.8 million) through a subsidiary, Motherson Sumi said in a statement late on Monday.
The subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV of Netherlands has signed an agreement to buy Scherer & Trier assets including two manufacturing facilities situated in Germany and Puebla, Mexico.
Scherer & Trier manufactures parts for companies like Audi, BMW, Daimler, Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen and has a current turnover of 240 million euros, according to the statement. ($1 = 0.8031 euro) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources