Nov 14 Private equity investment firm Motion Equity Partners is in talks with HarbourVest Partners to secure capital to finance deals, after failing to raise new funds since the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The possible deal would give Motion two additional years until 2017 to realise its current 1.25-billion-euro fund, which it raised in 2005, the sources told the newspaper. ()

Motion, formerly known as Cognetas, is a part of so-called "zombie" funds that lie dormant but still rake in fees from investors and measure more than $100 billion in assets.

Almost 1,200 private equity funds can be classed as "zombie" - poor-performing funds that have been retained beyond their planned lifespan and whose managers have little hope of raising more money - according to data from industry tracker Preqin.

Without changing the terms, Boston-based HarbourVest would buy the existing commitments in the fund at a discount to net asset value, the FT said, adding that fund investors in Motion have yet to accept the offer.

Motion Equity could not be reached outside regular business hours and HarbourVest was not immediately available to comment.