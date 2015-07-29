HOUSTON, July 29 The 93,000 barrel per day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at Motiva Enterprises 235,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery resumed production on Wednesday, but at reduced output, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Motiva was also restarting the 45,000 bpd hydrocracker, called the H-Oil unit that has been shut since July 20, on Wednesday, the sources said. The H-Oil unit is expected back in production on Friday.

The FCCU's production is reduced because a leak has developed in the related alkylation unit, according to the sources. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)