By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Dec 17 Motiva Enterprises
has withdrawn its permit request to expand a hydrocracker and
diesel hydrotreater unit at its Texas refinery, the largest in
the United States.
In a brief letter received by the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency earlier this month, Motiva asked, without
explanation, to withdraw its August permit application for the
project at the company's 600,250 barrels per day refinery. The
company had sought to start construction in April 2015.
Royal Dutch Shell, which operates the refinery it
jointly owns with Saudi Aramco, declined to explain Motiva's
about-face or say whether the project remains under
consideration.
The withdrawal came after global oil prices have fallen
nearly 50 percent since June.
"Motiva routinely adjusts our business plans, based on
company needs and evolving state and federal regulatory
requirements at any given time," a company spokesman said.
The permit application submitted in August said the project
would increase diesel fuel output and push the unit's design
capacity to 105,000 barrels per day from its current 82,000 bpd
as U.S. diesel exports have grown sharply.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said total
distillate exports last week reached 1.14 million bpd, up nearly
30 percent from the same week in 2010.
The hydrocracker was one of several new process units added
to Motiva's Port Arthur refinery as part of a $10 billion
expansion that more than doubled the plant's capacity,
surpassing Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,500 bpd Baytown,
Texas, refinery as the largest in the U.S.
The unit that had been targeted for expansion converts
gasoil into fuel gas, naphtha and diesel. The integrated diesel
hydrotreating section processes diesel feedstocks.
Other U.S. Gulf Coast refiners have increased diesel output
in response to growing export demand. Valero Energy Corp
, the largest U.S. refiner, has added hydrocrackers at
two Gulf Coast plants and Marathon Petroleum Corp is
expanding or revamping hydrocrackers at three refineries.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Andrew
Hay)