By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
| HOUSTON, June 11
Motiva Enterprises said on
Thursday it aims to trade its own gasoline, diesel and the
components needed to make them in a new organization separate
from its co-owner, Royal Dutch Shell.
Motiva, a 50/50 joint venture of Shell and Saudi Aramco
, said in a statement that the move will more closely
connect the company with fuels markets, customers and trading
partners.
But Motiva said it will still rely on Shell to trade crude
oil.
"With this change, we hope to provide greater value to them
through more active participation in the market," Motiva Chief
Executive Dan Romasko said in the statement.
In an interview with Reuters in March, Romasko said the
company was "coming into its own" under his tenure, which
started in February 2014.
Motiva has moved out of Shell's downtown Houston building
and into its own office two blocks away, and formed its own
human resources department.
And Romasko, a former head of operations for Tesoro Corp
who also held logistics, supply and trading positions at
ConocoPhillips, is leading a new project to combine
Motiva's pair of Louisiana refineries into one complex.
Romasko said in the March interview that Motiva still
transacted its products and crude supply through Shell and that
it was "obviously really deeply intertwined and engaged" with
the co-parent.
"We jointly agreed on the value of Motiva gaining competence
in that space so we can better guide the decisions that we need
to make, what to buy and sell, that sort of thing," Romasko said
in that interview.
Motiva started negotiating term contracts for its gasoline
and diesel products in late 2014.
The company's new trading arm will expand those efforts and
assume all products trading for transport fuels and feedstocks
used to make them when Motiva's existing refined products
trading agreement with Shell expires late this year.
Romasko arrived at Motiva after it grappled with a $10
billion expansion of its 600,250-barrel-per-day Port Arthur,
Texas refinery, now the largest in the United States.
It suffered setbacks that included having to basically start
over in 2012 when thousands of gallons of caustic chemicals
ruined new pipes upon startup.
The mishap took months to fix, further straining relations
between Saudi Aramco and Shell. Saudi Aramco previously had
slowed the project to curb costs.
Romasko said in March that the Texas expansion consumed much
of Motiva's attention from 2007 through early 2015, and it now
could work on the Louisiana project to meet growing diesel
demand while taking advantage of cheap domestic crude to lift
returns for co-owners.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul
Simao)