NEW YORK, Oct 27 Shell officials said on Thursday the expansion of the Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was 90 percent complete and was slated to begin start-up procedures during the first-half of 2012.

The refinery is a jointly owned by Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) and Saudi Aramco.

The refinery is currently rated at 325,000 barrels-per-day of input capacity and will expand to 600,000 barrels-per-day once the expansion is complete.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr)