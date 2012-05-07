May 7 Motiva Enterprises LLC said maintenance on piping was under way at its 285,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, a filing with state regulators showed on Monday.

The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the work was scheduled from May 7 to June 7.

The company began to work on the refinery's piping on April 23.

The refinery was overhauling a vacuum crude distillation unit since April 26.

Motiva is a joint-venture between Shell Oil Co and Saudi Refining. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)