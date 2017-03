Sept 12 Sodexo Motivation Solutions UK Ltd:

* Recommended offer for Motivcom Plc

* Says recommended cash offer by Sodexo Motivation solutions U.K. Limited for Motivcom Plc

* Says offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of motivcom at approximately 41 mln stg

* Says consideration payable under offer will be funded entirely through existing cash resources of smsuk

* Says shareholders of Motivcom will receive 148 pence per ordinary share of 0.5 pence each in share capital of Motivcom in cash