Oct 1 Honda's Casey Stoner set a lap record with
a time of one minute 45.267 seconds in Saturday's qualifying to
take pole for the Japanese Grand Prix as the Australian closes
in on a second MotoGP world title.
The 2007 world champion was more than two tenths quicker
than defending title holder Jorge Lorenzo's Yamaha at Motegi's
Twin Ring circuit, with Italian Andrea Dovizioso third on the
grid after clocking 1:45.791 for Sunday's race.
It was Stoner's 10th pole of the season and he holds a
44-point lead over Lorenzo in the standings with four races
remaining this season.
"Everything has gone fantastically very well so far this
weekend," said Stoner, winner of last year's race for Ducati.
"We've been fastest in all but one session. We tried a few
different settings this afternoon and didn't really improve so
we'll probably go back to this morning's setting for tomorrow.
"We'll have to watch the weather as this will affect the
set-up, there's also a chance of rain so it could get
complicated."
Sunday's race had been originally scheduled to take place in
April but was rearranged after the deadly March 11 earthquake
and tsunami which triggered a nuclear meltdown at a power plant
north of Tokyo.
Spaniard Marc Marquez took pole in the Moto2 category with a
time of 1:52.067 in a Suter one-two-three while France's Johann
Zarco was quickest for Derbi in the 125cc class in 1:57.888.
