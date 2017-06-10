(Adds codes, no changes to text)

BERLIN, June 10 Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist won the first of two Berlin ePrix races on Saturday to hand India's Mahindra team a maiden victory in the Formula E electric series.

The win was also his first.

Brazilian Lucas Di Grassi, who started on pole position, finished second for ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport with Germany's Nick Heidfeld taking third to make it a double podium for Mahindra.

Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi finished fifth, after starting 14th, for Renault eDams and saw his lead over Di Grassi reduced to 32 points at the halfway stage of the season.

Berlin hosts a second ePrix on Sunday, race eight of the championship, on a track in and around the city's old Tempelhof airport. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)