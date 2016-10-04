LONDON Oct 4 Formula One champions Mercedes have taken an option to enter the Formula E electric motor racing series in 2018-19, the manufacturer said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd (MGP) and Formula E Operations Ltd have signed an agreement by which Mercedes takes an option to enter the FIA Formula E Championship in Season Five," it said.

"According to the option agreement, Mercedes may choose to be one of the maximum of 12 entries to be proposed by the championship promoter to the FIA to enter the 2018-19 Formula E Championship." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)