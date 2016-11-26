Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
ABU DHABI Nov 26 Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes team mate and championship favourite Nico Rosberg joining him on the front row.
Rosberg has a 12-point lead and will be champion if he finishes in the top three, regardless of other results.
Hamilton, who now has 61 career pole positions, has to be on the podium to have a chance of becoming Britain's first four- times world champion.
Both drivers have won nine races this season.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo qualified in third place for Red Bull and will share the second row with Ferrari's 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.