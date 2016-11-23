ABU DHABI Nov 23 The Formula One drivers' title will be won in Abu Dhabi on Sunday by either Germany's Nico Rosberg or his Mercedes team mate and reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The scoring system awards 25 points for a win, 18 for second place, 15 for third, 12 for fourth, 10 for fifth, eight for sixth, six for seventh, four for eighth, two for ninth and one for 10th.

The following details how it could pan out:

ROSBERG

Rosberg has a 12-point lead after 20 of the 21 races. He will be champion if he finishes on the podium and will also take the title if Hamilton fails to finish in the top three.

Rosberg can become champion during the race if Hamilton retires.

If Rosberg finishes sixth or higher, he will be champion if Hamilton does not win.

Seventh or eighth for Rosberg will make him champion if Hamilton is not in the top two.

Rosberg will be champion if he finishes ninth or 10th or fails to score, providing Hamilton is not on the podium.

HAMILTON

If Hamilton wins the race, he will be champion if Rosberg finishes fourth or lower.

If Hamilton is second, he will take the title if Rosberg is not in the top six.

If Hamilton finishes third, the title can still be his providing Rosberg does not finish in the top eight.

TIES

If Rosberg were to finish seventh and Hamilton second, the two would be tied on points and also level on both wins and second places. Hamilton would win on a countback to third places.

If Hamilton is fourth and Rosberg fails to score, the two would end up level on points with nine wins each. Rosberg would then win on a countback to second places.

2016 results so far:

Rosberg Hamilton

Points 367 355

Wins 9 9

Second places 4 3

Third places 2 4

Fourth places 2 0

Fifth places 1 1

Sixth places 0 0

Seventh places 1 1

Retirements 1 2