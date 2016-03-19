LONDON, March 19 Formula One should change its new qualifying format after it fell flat at Saturday's Australian season-opener and tweaks can be made in time for the next race in Bahrain, the sport's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone said.

The new format, based on racers being progressively eliminated during the sessions rather than at the end of each, was intended to add excitement but instead took away any suspense with no cars on track in the final minutes.

Asked by Reuters whether the format should and could be changed before the second round of the championship in Bahrain on April 3, Ecclestone replied "Yes.

"This idea was the FIA's," added the 85-year-old, who is not in Australia for the race. "If we can get them to agree to change and we agree to change, we can change it. Or if we get all the teams to agree with us, we can change it." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)