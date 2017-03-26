Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
MELBOURNE, March 26 Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will start the Australian Grand Prix (0500 GMT) from 15th on the grid on Sunday after being given a five-place penalty for a gearbox change.
The Australian crashed during qualifying and the resulting damage had forced the repair, the team said.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start the race on pole, with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel also on the front row.
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.