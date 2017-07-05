July 5 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, the ninth round of the 20 race season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 AZ CA MC ES RU BH CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC Sebastian Vettel 4 4 1 2 2 1 2 1 3 5 5 4 4 R 5 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 Lewis Hamilton 5 1 7 1 4 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 3 R 3 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 Valtteri Bottas 2 2 4 R 1 3 6 3 R 11 8 16 10 5 R 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 Daniel Ricciardo 1 3 3 3 R 5 4 R 5 8 3 3 6 1 2 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 Kimi Raikkonen 14 7 2 R 3 4 5 4 6 R 6 R 5 4 4 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R Max Verstappen R R 5 R 5 R 3 5 4 3 4 R 2 2 6 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R Sergio Perez R 5 13 4 6 7 9 7 8 4 10 8 7 6 8 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 Esteban Ocon 6 6 12 5 7 10 10 10 13 12 21 18 21 16 18 18 16 - - - - - - - Carlos Sainz 8 R 6 7 10 R 7 8 R 6 16 6 17 11 14 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 Felipe Massa R R 9 13 9 6 14 6 9 R 9 7 9 13 12 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 Nico Hulkenberg R 8 R 6 8 9 12 11 7 7 7 R 8 8 R 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 Lance Stroll 3 9 15 16 11 R R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kevin Magnussen 7 12 10 14 13 R 8 R R 14 17 12 14 R 10 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R Romain Grosjean 13 10 8 10 R 8 11 R 11 NS 20 10 11 R R 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 Pascal Wehrlein 10 15 R 8 16 11 - - 14 15 R 17 22 15 16 R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 Daniil Kvyat R R 14 9 12 12 R 9 R 13 18 11 13 14 9 R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R Fernando Alonso 9 16 - 12 NS 14 R R 10 10 13 5 16 7 7 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 Jolyon Palmer R 11 11 15 R 13 13 R 17 R 14 13 12 10 15 R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R Marcus Ericsson 11 13 R 11 15 R 15 R 15 R 11 14 15 12 17 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R Stoffel Vandoorne 12 14 R R 14 NS R 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Antonio Giovinazzi - - - - - - R 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jenson Button - - R - - - - - R 16 12 9 18 9 R 12 R 8 R 12 6 11 R 9 AZ-Azerbaijan, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, MY-Malaysia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)