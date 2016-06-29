Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
June 29 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg (listed in championship order, most recent races first):
Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify.
2016 / 2015
EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH Nico Rosberg 1 5 7 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 Lewis Hamilton 5 1 1 R 2 7 3 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 Sebastian Vettel 2 2 4 3 R 2 NS 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 Kimi Raikkonen 4 6 R 2 3 5 2 R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 Daniel Ricciardo 7 7 2 4 11 4 4 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 Max Verstappen 8 4 R 1 R 8 6 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R Valtteri Bottas 6 3 12 5 4 10 9 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 Sergio Perez 3 10 3 7 9 11 16 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 Felipe Massa 10 R 10 8 5 6 8 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 Daniil Kvyat R 12 R 10 15 3 7 NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 Romain Grosjean 13 14 13 R 8 19 5 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 Nico Hulkenberg 9 8 6 R R 15 15 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 Fernando Alonso R 11 5 R 6 12 - R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R R R 11 Carlos Sainz R 9 8 6 12 9 R 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 R Kevin Magnussen 14 16 R 15 7 17 11 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jenson Button 11 R 9 9 10 13 R 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS Stoffel Vandoorne - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 16 13 11 11 17 14 R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 15 R R 13 13 22 NS 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 17 15 R 12 14 16 12 R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 Felipe Nasr 12 18 R 14 16 20 14 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 Pascal Wehrlein R 17 14 16 18 18 13 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Rio Haryanto 18 19 15 17 R 21 17 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, MY-Malaysia. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)