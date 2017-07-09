Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 9 Valtteri Bottas won the Austrian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finishing a mere 0.6 of a second behind to increase his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 20 points after nine races.
Hamilton, Bottas's team mate, started in eighth place after a grid penalty triggered by an unscheduled gearbox change and finished fourth.
Vettel now has 171 points to Hamilton's 151.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished third for Red Bull, at a circuit owned by the energy drink brand, for his fifth successive podium finish with Hamilton pushing him hard to the chequered flag.
The victory from pole position was the second of the season and of his career for Bottas, who joined Mercedes in January as a replacement for retired 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 Ferrari have told Sebastian Vettel he just has to sign on the dotted line to stay with the Formula One glamour team next season.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 9 Team-by-team analysis of Sunday's Austrian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):