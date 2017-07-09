SPIELBERG, Austria, July 9 Team-by-team analysis of Sunday's Austrian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Valtteri Bottas 1, Lewis Hamilton 4)

Bottas took his second career win, and of the season, from pole position. He made a lightning start and took Mercedes' tally to five wins from nine races. Hamilton started eighth after a five-place grid penalty and set the fastest lap of the race. He is now 20 points adrift of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 5)

Vettel started on the front row and returned to the podium for the first time since Monaco. Raikkonen led briefly around the pitstops but went from third at the start to fifth at the finish. Ferrari are now 33 points adrift of Mercedes.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 3, Max Verstappen retired)

Ricciardo took his fifth successive podium finish, Verstappen his fifth retirement in the last seven races. The Dutch teenager was shunted off by McLaren's Fernando Alonso, who had been hit by Toro Rosso's Kvyat, at the start. Team boss Christian Horner said Verstappen had gone into anti-stall at the start before the impact.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 7, Esteban Ocon 8)

Normal service resumed at Force India with a double points finish after the drivers collided in Azerbaijan and fell out over team orders in Canada. The Silverstone-based team pulled further away from Williams.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 9, Lance Stroll 10)

After a dismal qualifying, with Massa 17th and Stroll 18th, Williams found their race pace and ended up with a surprise double points finish to edge further away from Toro Rosso. It was Canadian rookie Stroll's third successive top 10 appearance.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 16, Carlos Sainz retired)

Kvyat picked up a drive-through penalty for the first lap collision. Sainz reported an engine problem at the start and said it was misfiring for the first 10 laps, dropping him from ninth to 16th as he fiddled with switches. He was called into the pits and retired.

-

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 6, Kevin Magnussen retired)

Haas are now just four points off Toro Rosso with Grosjean enjoying his and the team's best result this year. The U.S.-owned team have now scored as many points in nine races as they did in all of last year. Magnussen retired on lap 30 with a hydraulics problem.

-

RENAULT (Jolyon Palmer 11, Nico Hulkenberg 13)

Palmer came close to scoring his first point of the season, half a second behind Stroll. It was his third 11th place in nine races. Hulkenberg's anti-stall kicked in at the start and he paid the price.

-

SAUBER (Pascal Wehrlein 14, Marcus Ericsson 15)

Wehrlein started from the pit lane due to an engine change and then picked up debris on the opening lap. Ericsson struggled to get the tyres working properly.

-

MCLAREN (Stoffel Vandoorne 12, Fernando Alonso retired)

Alonso retired on the opening lap. Vandoorne was handed a drive-through penalty for ignoring blue warning flags. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)