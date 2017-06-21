Motor racing-Greed almost cost, says Hamilton
BAKU, June 24 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton admitted on Saturday that greed almost cost him dearly before he clinched a landmark pole during qualifying for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
June 21 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, the eighth round of the 20 race season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 CA MC ES RU BH CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES Sebastian Vettel 4 1 2 2 1 2 1 3 5 5 4 4 R 5 3 6 5 4 9 R 2 2 4 3 Lewis Hamilton 1 7 1 4 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 3 R 3 2 3 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 R Valtteri Bottas 2 4 R 1 3 6 3 R 11 8 16 10 5 R 6 8 9 9 14 9 6 3 12 5 Kimi Raikkonen 7 2 R 3 4 5 4 6 R 6 R 5 4 4 4 9 6 6 5 3 4 6 R 2 Daniel Ricciardo 3 3 3 R 5 4 R 5 8 3 3 6 1 2 5 2 2 3 4 5 7 7 2 4 Max Verstappen R 5 R 5 R 3 5 4 3 4 R 2 2 6 7 11 3 5 2 2 8 4 R 1 Sergio Perez 5 13 4 6 7 9 7 8 4 10 8 7 6 8 8 5 10 11 6 17 3 10 3 7 Esteban Ocon 6 12 5 7 10 10 10 13 12 21 18 21 16 18 18 16 - - - - - - - - Carlos Sainz R 6 7 10 R 7 8 R 6 16 6 17 11 14 15 R 14 8 8 8 R 9 8 6 Felipe Massa R 9 13 9 6 14 6 9 R 9 7 9 13 12 9 10 R 18 11 20 10 R 10 8 Nico Hulkenberg 8 R 6 8 9 12 11 7 7 7 R 8 8 R 10 4 7 10 7 19 9 8 6 R Romain Grosjean 10 8 10 R 8 11 R 11 NS 20 10 11 R R 11 13 13 14 R 7 13 14 13 R Kevin Magnussen 12 10 14 13 R 8 R R 14 17 12 14 R 10 17 R 16 15 17 14 14 16 R 15 Pascal Wehrlein 15 R 8 16 11 - - 14 15 R 17 22 15 16 R R 17 19 R 10 R 17 14 16 Daniil Kvyat R 14 9 12 12 R 9 R 13 18 11 13 14 9 R 14 15 16 10 R R 12 R 10 Lance Stroll 9 15 16 11 R R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jolyon Palmer 11 11 15 R 13 13 R 17 R 14 13 12 10 15 R 15 19 12 R 12 15 R R 13 Marcus Ericsson 13 R 11 15 R 15 R 15 R 11 14 15 12 17 16 R 18 20 R 15 17 15 R 12 Fernando Alonso 16 - 12 NS 14 R R 10 10 13 5 16 7 7 14 7 12 7 13 18 R 11 5 R Antonio Giovinazzi - - - - - R 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Stoffel Vandoorne 14 R R 14 NS R 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jenson Button - R - - - - - R 16 12 9 18 9 R 12 R 8 R 12 6 11 R 9 9 CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, RU-Russia, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, JP-Japan, MY-Malaysia, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, DE-Germany, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, EU-Europe. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
BAKU, June 24 Lewis Hamilton surpassed Ayrton Senna's career haul of 65 pole positions in Formula One as he edged Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in a final lap shootout to secure top spot for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 1:38.468 2. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:38.569 3. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:38.583 4. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 1:38.615 5. Fabio Quartararo (France) Kalex 1:38.896 6. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 1:38.931 7. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 1:38.934 8. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 1:38.938 9.