Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
March 30 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix (listed in 2015 championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ-did not qualify. 2016/ 2015 / 2014 AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/AD BR US RU Nico Rosberg 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 2 14 1 2 2 Lewis Hamilton 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 Sebastian Vettel 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 1 3 8 5 7 8 Daniel Ricciardo 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 9 10 6 4 R 3 7 Felipe Massa 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 6 4 2 3 4 11 Romain Grosjean 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 7 11 R 13 17 11 17 Nico Hulkenberg 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 R 14 7 6 8 R 12 Valtteri Bottas 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 5 NS 3 10 5 3 Carlos Sainz 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 R 13 8 9 - - - - Max Verstappen 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R 17 7 R - - - - Jolyon Palmer 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kevin Magnussen 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NS 11 9 8 5 Sergio Perez 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 13 10 7 15 R 10 Jenson Button 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS 14 R 11 5 4 12 4 Felipe Nasr 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 12 5 - - - - Pascal Wehrlein 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 R 8 - - - 19 Kimi Raikkonen R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 4 R 10 7 13 9 Rio Haryanto R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 15 14 14 15 Fernando Alonso R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R R R 11 12 R - 9 6 6 6 Daniil Kvyat NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 R 9 NS R 11 15 14 AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, RU-Russia, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.