March 30 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix (listed in 2015 championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ-did not qualify. 2016/ 2015 / 2014 AU/AE BR MX US RU JP SG IT BE HU GB AT CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/AD BR US RU Nico Rosberg 1 1 1 1 2 R 2 4 17 2 8 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 2 14 1 2 2 Lewis Hamilton 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 R 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 Sebastian Vettel 3 4 3 R 3 2 3 1 2 12 1 3 4 5 2 3 5 3 1 3 8 5 7 8 Daniel Ricciardo 4 6 11 5 10 15 15 2 8 R 3 R 10 13 5 7 6 9 10 6 4 R 3 7 Felipe Massa 5 8 DQ 6 R 4 17 R 3 6 12 4 3 6 15 6 10 5 6 4 2 3 4 11 Romain Grosjean 6 9 8 10 R R 7 13 R 3 7 R R 10 12 8 7 7 11 R 13 17 11 17 Nico Hulkenberg 7 7 6 7 R R 6 R 7 NS R 7 6 8 11 15 13 R 14 7 6 8 R 12 Valtteri Bottas 8 13 5 3 R 12 5 5 4 9 13 5 5 3 14 4 4 6 5 NS 3 10 5 3 Carlos Sainz 9 11 R 13 7 R 10 9 11 R R R R 12 10 9 R 13 8 9 - - - - Max Verstappen 10 16 9 9 4 10 9 8 12 8 4 R 8 15 R 11 R 17 7 R - - - - Jolyon Palmer 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kevin Magnussen 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NS 11 9 8 5 Sergio Perez 13 5 12 8 5 3 12 7 6 5 R 9 9 11 7 13 8 11 13 10 7 15 R 10 Jenson Button 14 12 14 14 6 9 16 R 14 14 9 R R R 8 16 NS 14 R 11 5 4 12 4 Felipe Nasr 15 15 13 R 9 6 10 10 13 11 11 NS 11 16 9 12 12 8 12 5 - - - - Pascal Wehrlein 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson R 14 16 12 R R 14 11 9 10 10 11 13 14 13 14 14 10 R 8 - - - 19 Kimi Raikkonen R 3 4 R R 8 4 3 5 7 R 8 R 4 6 5 2 4 4 R 10 7 13 9 Rio Haryanto R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 15 14 14 15 Fernando Alonso R 17 15 R 11 11 11 R 18 13 5 10 R R R R 11 12 R - 9 6 6 6 Daniil Kvyat NS 10 7 4 R 5 13 6 10 4 2 6 12 9 4 10 9 R 9 NS R 11 15 14 AU-Australia, AE-Abu Dhabi, BR-Brazil, MX-Mexico, US-United States, RU-Russia, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, GB-Britain, AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)